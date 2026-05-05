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Crime

Motorcyclist arrested for speeds over 200 km/h on Regina roadway

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted May 5, 2026 3:40 pm
1 min read
Regina police used one of its aircrafts to track the two speeders over the weekend, it said. View image in full screen
Regina police used one of its aircrafts to track the two speeders over the weekend, it said. Global News
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Two motorcyclists were arrested for speeding in Regina this weekend, according to police, who allege one was travelling faster than 200 km/h.

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was charged after hitting that speed and weaving through other vehicles to avoid a traffic stop, according to a news release from Regina police.

He was initially spotted by officers going 140 km/h on Albert Street, it said. The high speed prompted them to contact one of the service’s aircraft, which began tracking him.

When officers on the ground tried to pull the 22-year-old over again at the Wascana Parkway exit on Ring Road, he did not stop. Instead, he sped up, hitting speeds upwards of 200 km/h as he travelled eastward while “weaving in and out of traffic,” police said.

Click to play video: 'Break-ins, shoplifting continue to strain Regina businesses despite signs of decline'
Break-ins, shoplifting continue to strain Regina businesses despite signs of decline

The police aircraft continued following the driver as he headed southbound into the Orchard Crescent and Dufferin Avenue area. Patrol officers arrived in the area with their sirens on, but the motorcyclist did not stop, the release said.

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He went west on Highway 1, before eventually returning to the city and going home, police added. The aircraft monitored and sent officers behind him. He was arrested and charged with flight from a police officer and dangerous driving.

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A second 26-year-old rider is also accused of dangerous driving and breaching a conditional sentencing order on Friday.

He was riding with a group and blew past Candy Cane Park, where the speed limit is 40 km/h, going 100 km/h, police said.

“The area was filled with families and others enjoying the park,” the release reads.

He was tracked using a speed aircraft before he was stopped near Lakeshore Drive, said police.

His motorcycle was seized for 30 days as of Monday, the release added.

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