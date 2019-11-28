Man attacked in DTES, collapses in West End. VPD homicide detectives investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating after a man was assaulted in the Downtown Eastside, then died in the West End.

According to police, the assault happened Thursday morning near Main and Hastings, where the 43-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

But police say the man managed to make it all the way downtown before collapsing.

Investigators were called to the area of Robson and Denman streets around 10 a.m. to reports of a man in medical distress.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

This is Vancouver’s ninth homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD homicide unit at 604-717-2500 or Crimes Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

