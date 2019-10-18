Menu

Crime

60-year-old woman found dead in Vancouver apartment, homicide detectives investigating

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 5:29 pm
Updated October 18, 2019 5:53 pm
File photo. Vancouver police say they're investigating the city's eighth homicide of 2019.
File photo. Vancouver police say they're investigating the city's eighth homicide of 2019. Global News

Vancouver police are investigating after a 60-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment at the edge of Chinatown.

Police say a maintenance worker found Maggie Nelson’s body on Wednesday, in the building near Keefer Street and Gore Avenue.

Investigators deemed the death suspicious, and said Friday they were now treating it as a homicide.

Police said they have not arrested anyone, but they do not believe there is a risk to the general public.

“I can’t speak to the cause of death or any potential suspects who may be out there but I can assure you our investigators are working to collect evidence and this is an investigative priority for us,” said VPD Const. Steve Addison.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are expected to provide more information at 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.

