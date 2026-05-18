Winnipeg police take over probe after pair found dead in house fire

Winnipeg police are now investigating after two people were found dead in a house fire earlier this month.
The fire occurred during the early morning hours on May 7 at a home in the 500 block of Langside Street.
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Emergency services found a 41-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman dead inside the home; the fire spread to a second residence that was vacant. No other injuries were reported.
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The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and continues to work to determine the cause of the fire.
Anyone with information, or who may have dashcam, security, or cell phone video from around the time of the incident, is asked to contact police.
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