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Crime

Winnipeg police take over probe after pair found dead in house fire

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted May 18, 2026 11:22 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police turned the Tennessee man over to the CBSA so he can be taken back to the U.S., where he is wanted on three warrants, including aggravated statutory rape. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police turned the Tennessee man over to the CBSA so he can be taken back to the U.S., where he is wanted on three warrants, including aggravated statutory rape. David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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Winnipeg police are now investigating after two people were found dead in a house fire earlier this month.

The fire occurred during the early morning hours on May 7 at a home in the 500 block of Langside Street.

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Emergency services found a 41-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman dead inside the home; the fire spread to a second residence that was vacant. No other injuries were reported.

The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and continues to work to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information, or who may have dashcam, security, or cell phone video from around the time of the incident, is asked to contact police.

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