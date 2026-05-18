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Crime

RCMP probing gas heist after 5K litres of fuel stolen from Edmonton station

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted May 18, 2026 3:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Gas prices spike as oil supply shortfall intensifies'
Gas prices spike as oil supply shortfall intensifies
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The RCMP is investigating after roughly 5,000 litres of fuel was stolen from a tank at an Edmonton-area gas station earlier this month.

Strathcona County RCMP told Global News Monday that the theft occurred on May 1 at Tempo Gas on Wye Road in Uncas, Alta.

Police said the gas station informed officers around 10:45 a.m. that day that 5,000 litres of “diesel and premium fuel” had been stolen sometime between midnight and 4:30 a.m.

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The initial report stated the fuel sensors were not working properly, but later, the station realized someone had “ripped the vents and hose and stolen fuel,” investigators told Global News in an email.

“RCMP responded and upon further investigation noted a major fuel spill along the nearby treeline,” police said.

Damian Knudson, an employee at the station, told Global News Monday the “environmental damage” has him fuming.

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“Not only is it expensive cleanup, that’s frustrating its own right, but there’s water right here, he said.

“It’s an environmental disaster.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

— with files from Jasmine King

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