Halloween forecast: What’s in store for trick-or-treaters across the country

Trick-or-treaters canvassing for candy across parts of eastern Canada are in for a bit of scare — mostly in the form of frightful weather.

“Basically for southern Ontario, Toronto and points east, it looks very wet — in fact, one of the wettest Halloweens in decades perhaps for places like Toronto, and perhaps Montreal and Ottawa as well,” said Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

Bouts of heavy rain and strong winds are expected to pick up in the east with the possibility of snow making landfall in the northern end of the Greater Toronto Area early Friday.

Quebec, in particular, is expected to be dumped with some of the worst of Thursday’s precipitation. Forecasts showing both heavy rain and snow convinced several cities in the province, including Montreal, to postpone Halloween to Friday.

“The big storm that’s going to impact Halloween plans across Ontario and especially in Quebec is this low that’s coming up from the southern U.S.,” said Farnell.

In a special weather statement issued Wednesday by Environment Canada, parts of Quebec are expected to receive rainfall amounts that “could exceed 50 millimetres and winds that may reach up to 90 kilometres per hour.”

The heavy rain may also cause flash flooding, as well as ponding on roads, according to the statement.

Much of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are also expected to be impacted by the low pressure system hitting Quebec and Ontario, with rain expected to begin Thursday morning and increase in intensity by the evening in parts of the Maritimes.

Western Canada, on the other hand, has seen consistently low temperatures and flurries throughout the week, but is expected to warm up slightly just in time for Halloween, according to Farnell.

Winnipeg is expected to hit just below 0° C Thursday evening, while in Regina and Saskatoon, temperatures will inch above the freezing mark, albeit with a chance of flurries or a mix of rain and snow.

Alberta is also expected to see some flurries and morning snow in Calgary and Edmonton, but conditions will improve later in on the day for trick-or-treaters, according to Farnell.

Monday saw temperatures in B.C.’s Okanagan region hit the lowest they’ve been in half a year, but are expected to increase to around the zero mark come Thursday as well.

As for the other parts of the province, Farnell says there won’t be much to worry about come Halloween night.

“Best place to be in the country, as is often the case in late October, is in Vancouver, Victoria,” he said. “Lots of sunshine throughout the day, and milder temperatures into the night as well.”

— With files from Kalina Framboise, Global News