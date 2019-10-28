Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: coldest night in half a year ahead

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 3:05 pm
Tuesday will see the coldest night Kelowna has seen in over 7 months.
Tuesday will see the coldest night Kelowna has seen in over 7 months. SkyTracker Weather

After a cooler weekend behind Friday’s cold front, another one is sliding through on Monday, bringing with it a strong northerly wind with gusts in excess of 60 km/h possible into the evening.

During the day the mercury managed to climb from the freezing mark into mid-single digits by mid-morning before surging toward double digits late in the day as some clouds pass through.

Story continues below advertisement

A clear night behind the cold front will bring the coldest night the Okanagan has seen in over 7 months with the mercury dropping toward minus double digits Tuesday morning, the lowest temperature seen since March 10.

Sunshine will kick back in and last all day after the chilly morning, helping boost the valley back above freezing by a few degrees in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies stick around on Wednesday before a few more clouds filter in early Thursday as daytime highs jump from mid-single digits into upper single digits.

A few clouds slide in Thursday morning before clearing out in the afternoon.
A few clouds slide in Thursday morning before clearing out in the afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Trick-or-treaters should be ready for temperatures around -1 with wind chills around -4 Halloween night.

Story continues below advertisement

A mix of sun and cloud linger on Friday before clouds roll back in over the weekend with a return to double digit daytime highs.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WindSunshineCold WeatherBC weatherokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos WeatherCold Front
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.