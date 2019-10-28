Okanagan weather: coldest night in half a year ahead

Send this page to someone via email

After a cooler weekend behind Friday’s cold front, another one is sliding through on Monday, bringing with it a strong northerly wind with gusts in excess of 60 km/h possible into the evening.

During the day the mercury managed to climb from the freezing mark into mid-single digits by mid-morning before surging toward double digits late in the day as some clouds pass through.

A clear night behind the cold front will bring the coldest night the Okanagan has seen in over 7 months with the mercury dropping toward minus double digits Tuesday morning, the lowest temperature seen since March 10.

Sunshine will kick back in and last all day after the chilly morning, helping boost the valley back above freezing by a few degrees in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies stick around on Wednesday before a few more clouds filter in early Thursday as daytime highs jump from mid-single digits into upper single digits.

A few clouds slide in Thursday morning before clearing out in the afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Trick-or-treaters should be ready for temperatures around -1 with wind chills around -4 Halloween night.

A mix of sun and cloud linger on Friday before clouds roll back in over the weekend with a return to double digit daytime highs.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

