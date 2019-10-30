Scaredy Cats and Creepy Critters: 13 of the best pet Halloween costumes

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

In honour of Halloween 2019, we asked our Global News audience members to send in spooky pictures of their animal friends — and they delivered.

Here’s a look at some of the creepy critters that took part in the Halloween fun this year.

1. This super pup who’s living a double life:

Katie Livingstone/UGC Katie Livingstone/UGC

2. This family affair:

Bailey, Lucy & Darcy as Mario, Luigi & Princess Peach pic.twitter.com/tTS5B6Riyd — Isabella Castillo (@IsabellaMaria90) October 28, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

3. This scuba dog:

Scuba dooby doo! Vinnie the yorkiepoo! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iJI91uLAui — TerriGobillot (@TerriGobillot) October 29, 2019

4. Shera the adorable ‘vampurrr’:

Little vampire Shera pic.twitter.com/de7VHI31YY — Tess Trueheart (@VonVixen) October 30, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

5. “You’re a lizard, Harry!”:

Instagram/odinthelizard Instagram/odinthelizard

6. Pepper the pup is bringing a whole new meaning to the term ‘hot dog’:

Our dog Pepper is always a "hot dog"! 🌭🎃 pic.twitter.com/4gkmREDpGI — Darren Kennedy (@TheDarrenK) October 28, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

2:07 Topical and trendy Halloween costumes for 2019 Topical and trendy Halloween costumes for 2019

7. This sad canine is channeling his inner-Eeyore:

Instagram.com/Kimba_kimmy Instagram.com/Kimba_kimmy

8. This fine-looking feline knows how to rock a hat:

Story continues below advertisement

4:00 Trendy Halloween costumes for pets Trendy Halloween costumes for pets

9. This kitty is clearly next in line for the throne:

Instagram.com/sunshine4324 Instagram.com/sunshine4324

10. This dog really just wants to be a panda:

Story continues below advertisement

11. This pup is clearly out of this world:

12. This dog decided to dress up as his favourite meal:

Instagram.com/Mishy0427 Instagram.com/Mishy0427

13. And finally, meet Serena — the ‘moo-dy’ Yorkie!:

Here's my yorkie, Serena! She's over Halloween already. 😅 pic.twitter.com/QzZe2W7Akw — Sarah Claire Tan / 빛나는 세라 (@girltarist) October 28, 2019