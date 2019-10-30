Menu

Entertainment

Scaredy Cats and Creepy Critters: 13 of the best pet Halloween costumes

By Nida Omar Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 6:23 pm
Halloween pet costume
. Katie Livingstone/UGC

In honour of Halloween 2019, we asked our Global News audience members to send in spooky pictures of their animal friends — and they delivered.

Here’s a look at some of the creepy critters that took part in the Halloween fun this year.

1. This super pup who’s living a double life:

Halloween pet costume
Katie Livingstone/UGC Katie Livingstone/UGC

2. This family affair:

3. This scuba dog:

4. Shera the adorable ‘vampurrr’:

5. “You’re a lizard, Harry!”:

Instagram/odinthelizard
Instagram/odinthelizard Instagram/odinthelizard

READ MORE: Halloween 2019: The best celebrity costumes so far

6. Pepper the pup is bringing a whole new meaning to the term ‘hot dog’:

Topical and trendy Halloween costumes for 2019
Topical and trendy Halloween costumes for 2019

7. This sad canine is channeling his inner-Eeyore:

Animal pet call out
Instagram.com/Kimba_kimmy Instagram.com/Kimba_kimmy

8. This fine-looking feline knows how to rock a hat:

Trendy Halloween costumes for pets
Trendy Halloween costumes for pets

9. This kitty is clearly next in line for the throne:

Halloween pet costume call out - lion king
Instagram.com/sunshine4324 Instagram.com/sunshine4324

10. This dog really just wants to be a panda:

11. This pup is clearly out of this world:

12. This dog decided to dress up as his favourite meal:

Instagram.com/Mishy0427
Instagram.com/Mishy0427 Instagram.com/Mishy0427

13.  And finally, meet Serena — the ‘moo-dy’ Yorkie!:

