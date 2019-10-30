Scaredy Cats and Creepy Critters: 13 of the best pet Halloween costumes

In honour of Halloween 2019, we asked our Global News audience members to send in spooky pictures of their animal friends — and they delivered.
Here’s a look at some of the creepy critters that took part in the Halloween fun this year.
1. This super pup who’s living a double life:
2. This family affair:
3. This scuba dog:
4. Shera the adorable ‘vampurrr’:
5. “You’re a lizard, Harry!”:
6. Pepper the pup is bringing a whole new meaning to the term ‘hot dog’:
7. This sad canine is channeling his inner-Eeyore:
8. This fine-looking feline knows how to rock a hat:
9. This kitty is clearly next in line for the throne:
10. This dog really just wants to be a panda:
11. This pup is clearly out of this world:
12. This dog decided to dress up as his favourite meal:
13. And finally, meet Serena — the ‘moo-dy’ Yorkie!:
