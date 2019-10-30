Halloween in Quebec will be rainy or snowy depending on where you are

Send this page to someone via email

Trick-or-treaters across Quebec are facing heavy rain, strong winds and even snow for Halloween.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising a major low-pressure system from the Great Lakes will hit the province on Thursday and Friday.

“Total rainfall amounts could exceed 50 millimetres and winds may reach up to 90 kilometres per hour,” the weather agency said.

Several regions across the southern half of Quebec — including Montreal, Vaudreuil-Soulanges, the Laurentians, the Eastern Townships and Quebec City — are in for a heavy downpour.

Environment Canada warns the rain could lead to flash floods and ponding on roads. Residents are being advised to put away any objects that “could be damaged or moved by the wind.”

Children heading out for candy in northwestern and central Quebec Thursday night will be greeted with snow.

The weather agency says up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected for areas including Lac-Saint-Jean, Abitibi and Alma.

“Hazardous driving conditions are expected due to quickly accumulating snow,” it warns.

— With files from the Canadian Press