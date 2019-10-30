Menu

Halloween in Quebec will be rainy or snowy depending on where you are

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 12:12 pm
Halloween safety tips
Parenting and safety expert Care Sinclair shared some safety tips for parents and homeowners this Halloween.

Trick-or-treaters across Quebec are facing heavy rain, strong winds and even snow for Halloween.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising a major low-pressure system from the Great Lakes will hit the province on Thursday and Friday.

“Total rainfall amounts could exceed 50 millimetres and winds may reach up to 90 kilometres per hour,” the weather agency said.

Several regions across the southern half of Quebec including Montreal, Vaudreuil-Soulanges, the Laurentians, the Eastern Townships and Quebec City  are in for a heavy downpour.

Environment Canada warns the rain could lead to flash floods and ponding on roads. Residents are being advised to put away any objects that “could be damaged or moved by the wind.”

Story continues below advertisement

Children heading out for candy in northwestern and central Quebec Thursday night will be greeted with snow.

The weather agency says up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected for areas including Lac-Saint-Jean, Abitibi and Alma.

“Hazardous driving conditions are expected due to quickly accumulating snow,” it warns.

— With files from the Canadian Press

