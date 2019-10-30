Soggy Halloween expected as Environment Canada issues rainfall warning for central Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

It will be a soggy Halloween in central Ontario as Environment Canada has issued a weather statement calling for significant rainfall from Wednesday to Friday.

The statement says a low-pressure system from the southwest will bring rain that begins Wednesday afternoon and ends by Friday afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 millimetres are possible over the 48-hour period, with the heaviest rain occurring on Halloween on Thursday evening.

READ MORE: Free bus rides on Halloween for Peterborough kids in costumes

Environment Canada says strong northwesterly to westerly wind gusts of 70 kilometres per hour are possible on Friday morning and into the afternoon.

The statement is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Quinte West.

2:22 Is your child ready to go trick-or-treating on their own? Is your child ready to go trick-or-treating on their own?

Story continues below advertisement