Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Soggy Halloween expected as Environment Canada issues rainfall warning for central Ontario

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 9:42 am
Updated October 30, 2019 9:45 am
Significant rainfall is in the forecast for central Ontario on Halloween.
Significant rainfall is in the forecast for central Ontario on Halloween. The Canadian Press file

It will be a soggy Halloween in central Ontario as Environment Canada has issued a weather statement calling for significant rainfall from Wednesday to Friday.

The statement says a low-pressure system from the southwest will bring rain that begins Wednesday afternoon and ends by Friday afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 millimetres are possible over the 48-hour period, with the heaviest rain occurring on Halloween on Thursday evening.

READ MORE: Free bus rides on Halloween for Peterborough kids in costumes

Environment Canada says strong northwesterly to westerly wind gusts of 70 kilometres per hour are possible on Friday morning and into the afternoon.

The statement is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Quinte West.

Is your child ready to go trick-or-treating on their own?
Is your child ready to go trick-or-treating on their own?
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaRainHalloweenRainfallRainfall WarningPeterborough Weatherhalloween weatherCentral OntarioKawartha Lakes weatherNorthumberland County weatherPeterborough County weatherQuinte West weather
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.