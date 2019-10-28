Saskatchewan weather outlook: -20 wind chills return with more snow

Send this page to someone via email

-20 wind chills return with more snow to finish October and start November.

Weather forecast

Monday

After about five centimetres of snow fell in Saskatoon and eight centimetres in Regina by Monday morning, the flurries continued into the day as temperatures hovered around -8 or -9.

After feeling like -18 with wind chill to start the final week of October, minus teen wind chills will stick around all afternoon despite temperatures warming into mid-minus single digits.

Two to four more centimetres of snow set to fall as a breezy northwesterly wind holds sustained speeds around 30 to 40 km/h.

Monday night

The upper-level low that brought the snow swings into southern Saskatchewan Monday night, keeping light snow around as the mercury dips toward minus double digits.

Tuesday

-19 is around what it will feel like with wind chill Tuesday morning as light snow continues to fall.

Snow continues to fall in the Saskatoon and Regina area Tuesday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Snow will fall all day in Regina with late day clearing rolling into Saskatoon as the mercury makes it up into mid-minus single digits in both cities.

An additional three to five centimetres of snow is possible by Tuesday night. SkyTracker Weather

Wednesday-Friday

-25 is what it will feel like in Saskatoon on Wednesday morning with a sunny start to the day; wind chills in Regina will be slightly moderated, closer to -20.

Clouds will build in late in the day and linger for Halloween on Thursday with a chance of flurries in Regina and a rain-snow mix possible in Saskatoon as temperatures pop back above freezing.

Trick-or-treaters should be ready for wind chills around -8 Halloween night. SkyTracker Weather

Trick-or-treaters should be prepared for wind chills around -8 and possible snow Halloween evening as clouds and the risk of flurries lingers into Friday with an afternoon high just above zero.

Weekend outlook

Clouds and a chance of flurries linger into the weekend as daytime highs attempt to make it back above freezing.

Here is your Regina seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

Here is your Saskatoon seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. SkyTracker WEather

Regina was the setting for Toluwalope Oni to take the Your Saskatchewan picture of the day for October 28:

Regina was the setting for Toluwalope Oni to take the Your Saskatchewan picture of the day for October 28. Toluwalope Oni / Viewer Submitted

