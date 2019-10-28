Mike’s Monday Outlook: Familiar forecast for Halloween in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The days are getting noticeably shorter and the average temperatures are dropping fast. While, for the most part, we’ve had cool day time highs, check out the average temperature change this month — almost 10 degrees C since Oct. 1.

Winnipeg\’s daytime highs through Oct. 2019. Global News

The rest of the week will continue to be cool with the chance of a few flurries here and there. No significant snow.

Story continues below advertisement

But let’s focus on the most important event of the week- Halloween. Free candy and everyone dressing up in creative costumes as they go door-to-door. Halloween pretty much always produces sweet results but the weather can sometimes compromise the integrity of some costumes.

Here are the conditions on Oct. 31 for the last five years at 7 p.m. in Winnipeg.

2018- Cloudy, -0.1 C (WC -3)

2017- Cloudy with some snow that afternoon, -2.4 C (WC-9)

2016- Drizzle and fog, 5 C

2015- Drizzle and fog, 6.3 C

2014- Mostly cloudy, 0.9 C

This year will be quite similar to the last two. If you’re repeating a costume from the last two years and were comfortable outside, you’ll be ready to hit the street and snag as many Caramilk bars as humanly possible.

Temperatures will likely sit near -2° at 7pm this Thursday evening. Winds shouldn’t be too strong so an estimated wind chill value at this point will be around -6. Temperatures shouldn’t fall more than -2° by Friday morning so this shouldn’t be a situation where temperatures get much cooler if you’re staying out later in the night.

Story continues below advertisement

So there it is. If you need to make any last minute costume adjustments, now is the time to start thinking. This isn’t a good year for George Costanza as Body-Suit Man.

Winnipeg’s 5 day forecast for the week of Oct. 28, 2019. Global News