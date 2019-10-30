Heavy rain expected to make for soggy Halloween across New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada is calling for heavy rain across New Brunswick on Thursday and Friday.

An advancing low-pressure system is being blamed for what is expected to be a very damp Halloween.

The rain is expected to begin Thursday morning and increase in intensity by the evening.

Total rainfall accumulations will range from 40 millimetres to 80 millimetres over western New Brunswick by the time the rain tapers off on Friday afternoon.

Lesser amounts are expected over eastern portions of the province.

However, the rain will be accompanied by strong winds from the south on Thursday and into Friday.