Millions of Canadians cast their votes Monday as polling stations start to open

It’s election day. Millions of Canadians will cast their ballots Monday in the country’s 43rd general election.

The 40-day campaign has come to a close, signalling the opening of polling stations.

Polls will be open for 12 hours across the country.

Voter information cards were sent by mail weeks ago, but same-day registration is still possible at your assigned station. You can find out where you are designated to vote on the Elections Canada website.

For more information on what you need to vote, check out our voting guide.

As for when you can put an X beside the name of your chosen candidate, that depends on where you live.

Here are the voting hours for each time zone. All times are local.

Newfoundland — 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Atlantic — 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Eastern — 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Central — 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Mountain — 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Pacific — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

That means polls have already opened in parts of the East Coast.

All polls will be closed as of 10 p.m. ET.

Many of the federal party leaders and candidates will also cast their votes on Monday. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was the only leader to vote in advance polling, which took place over Thanksgiving weekend.

The leaders spent Sunday — the last official day of campaigning — vying for last-minute support.

Polls heading into election day showed a tight race. The latest Ipsos poll, conducted exclusively for Global News, showed the Liberals and Conservatives still neck-and-neck.

It found 33 per cent of decided voters would choose the Conservatives, while 31 per cent would choose the Liberals. The difference is within the poll’s credibility interval of plus or minus two percentage points.

While support levels haven’t shifted very much over the last 40 days, both parties were polling up a point from the previous week’s poll.

The NDP, Green Party, Bloc-Quebecois and People’s Party of Canada were not polling within reach of either the Tories or the Liberals.