Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 640 Toronto

Connect

Toronto

Local

your local region

Toronto

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Politics

Here’s a look at the federal campaign, election day — by the numbers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2019 4:27 pm
Updated October 20, 2019 4:33 pm
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots both inside and outside the SHOAL Centre on election day in Sidney, B.C., on Oct. 19, 2015. A senior federal official says the threshold will be high for deciding to tell Canadians about an attempt to interfere in the coming general election.
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots both inside and outside the SHOAL Centre on election day in Sidney, B.C., on Oct. 19, 2015. A senior federal official says the threshold will be high for deciding to tell Canadians about an attempt to interfere in the coming general election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

After a campaign that started on Sept. 11, voters head to the polls Monday to mark their ballots in Canada’s 43rd general election. Here are some numbers to capture the scope of the campaign:

338: Number of federal ridings

170: Seats needed for a majority government.

177: Seats Liberals held at dissolution.

READ MORE: Tories have slight lead in popular support, but it may not be enough, according to an Ipsos poll

95: Seats Conservatives held at dissolution.

39: Seats the New Democratic Party held at dissolution.

10: Seats the Bloc Quebecois held at dissolution.

Story continues below advertisement

2: Seats the Greens held at dissolution.

Federal Election 2019: Ipsos poll shows Conservative lead over Liberals
Federal Election 2019: Ipsos poll shows Conservative lead over Liberals

1: Seats the People’s Party of Canada held at dissolution.

8: Independent MPs at dissolution.

8: Number of Independent MPs at dissolution in 2015.

3.7 million: Votes cast in advance polls in 2015

4.7 million: Estimated number of votes cast in advance polls in 2019

READ MORE: In 2015, Justin Trudeau declared ‘Canada is back’— so where are we now?

27.4 million: Eligible voters in 2019

26 million: Eligible voters in 2015

35 million: Ballots printed for the 2019 election.

105,140: Ballot boxes nationwide in 2019.

21: Registered political parties for the 2019 campaign.

18: Registered political parties for the 2015 campaign.

The Only Poll That Counts
The Only Poll That Counts

$175 million: Maximum combined amount that all parties could spend in the 2019 campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

$29 million: Maximum amount the Conservatives, Liberals, Greens and NDP can each spend.

37: Minimum days, by law, for an election campaign.

40: Length, in days, of the 2019 campaign.

Polls and post-election analysis
Polls and post-election analysis

300,000: Approximate number of election workers this year.

285,000: Approximate number of election workers in 2015.

15,500: Polling places in 2015.

20,000: Polling places in 2019.

45: Length, in kilometres, of the 257,000 pencils voters will use to mark their ballots.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaElection numbersFederal campaign numbers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

toronto skyline toronto skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing stories from Toronto, delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.