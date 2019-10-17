Manitobans affected by storm can vote at ‘mega-polling station’ at U of W

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans affecting by the recent storms will get some relief, at least when it comes to being able to vote in Monday’s federal election.

Elections Canada said Thursday that they’re working with the Red Cross to ensure voters who have been evacuated or relocated will have safe, accessible voting options.

Poll workers, materials and polling locations have all been increased for Monday to handle an influx of displaced voters, and Elections Canada staff will be communicating with affected Indigenous communities to make sure voters have options.

“Elections Canada is working with the Red Cross to ensure that electors that have evacuated or relocated will be able to vote as if they were at home at Winnipeg University’s Wesley Hall (Convocation Hall), 515 Portage Ave., Winnipeg, MB. We are still working out finer details for this to make it the most accessible for voters.”

The “mega-polling station”, as they’re calling it, will have 13 polls at the university hall for people from the following communities:

1. Long Plain First Nation

2. Peguis First Nation

3. Pinaymootang First Nation

4. Sandy Bay First Nation

5. Fisher River First Nation

6. Lake Manitoba First Nation

7. Lake St. Martin First Nation

8. Little Saskatchewan First Nation

9. Dakota Tipi First Nation

10. O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation

11. Dauphin River First Nation

12. Kinonjeoshtegon First Nation

13. Dakota Plains First Nation

Updates to closed, moved or additional polling locations will be available at the Elections Canada website or by calling 1-800-463-6868.

