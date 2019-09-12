Decision Canada 2019

September 12, 2019 1:48 am

Liberal Party media bus strikes campaign plane

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

The Liberal media bus strikes the underside of a plane on Wednesday night, following Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau's first rally of the campaign season in Vancouver.

Mercedes Stephenson // Global News
The Liberal Party’s media bus struck their campaign plane Wednesday night, leaving visible damage on the plane’s wing.

Global News’ Bureau Chief Mercedes Stephenson was on the bus as it went underneath the plane’s wing, slowly scraping the entire length of the bus.

Media were on the bus leaving the airport after they had landed in Victoria, BC from Vancouver.

Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau was in Vancouver for the first rally of the Liberal campaign, and is expected to stay overnight in Victoria.

It is unknown whether the damage caused to the plane has made it unable to fly.

More to come

