Liberal Party media bus strikes campaign plane

The Liberal Party’s media bus struck their campaign plane Wednesday night, leaving visible damage on the plane’s wing.

Global News’ Bureau Chief Mercedes Stephenson was on the bus as it went underneath the plane’s wing, slowly scraping the entire length of the bus.

Here’s a photo of the damage to the Liberal plane from the media bus hitting the wing #cdnpoli #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/qQaePrmmVq — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) September 12, 2019

Media were on the bus leaving the airport when we heard a loud rolling/scraping noise. Looked up and saw the plane’s wing and realized we had gone under it and the sound was the roof of the bus grinding against the wing of the plane #cdnpoli #elxn43 — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) September 12, 2019

Media were on the bus leaving the airport after they had landed in Victoria, BC from Vancouver.

Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau was in Vancouver for the first rally of the Liberal campaign, and is expected to stay overnight in Victoria.

It is unknown whether the damage caused to the plane has made it unable to fly.

