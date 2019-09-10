Two men charged in shoplifting incident at Bradford convenience store: police

Two 21-year-old-men have been charged with theft in connection to a reported shoplifting incident at a convenience store in Bradford during the early morning hours of Monday, South Simcoe police say.

At around 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of two men arguing with employees outside a restaurant on Holland Street West after they were asked to leave because they damaged the property, police say.

READ MORE: Video shows cargo truck landing on roof of house, Scarborough man charged

Officers say they advised the young men to leave the area.

Shortly afterward, police say they were called to a nearby convenience store for a report of theft.

The suspect descriptions matched the two men that officers dealt with at the restaurant, police say.

READ MORE: 36-year-old man charged following police foot chase in Springwater: OPP

After searching the area, police say they arrested two suspects and recovered some of the stolen property.

The 21-year-old men, one of whom is from British Columbia and the other from Nunavut, were charged with theft under $5,000, police say.

The two suspects were released with a future court date.

WATCH: Couple charged for spending $120K accidentally deposited into their bank account