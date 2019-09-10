Cargo truck lands on roof of house, Scarborough man charged: OPP

A 24-year-old Scarborough man has been charged with careless driving after a truck driving in northern Ontario landed on the roof of a house on Monday, Nipissing West OPP say.

At about 5:15 p.m., police and fire crews responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 64 in Alban, Ont., officers say.

READ MORE: OPP lay close to 12,000 traffic charges during Canada Road Safety Week

The commercial truck, which was travelling east, drove off the road and into a driveway culvert, police add.

The truck then hit a hydro pole, which caused its back to lift up and land on the roof of a house, police say.

According to officers, there was nobody in the house at the time. There were two people in the truck, but neither were injured.

Hydro One and Ministry of Transportation workers attended the scene to assist.

READ MORE: Video appears to show driver swerving into vehicle on Hwy. 410 while passing, causing crash

Police say the highway was closed for a few hours before it fully reopened at 3 a.m.

WATCH: 2 transport trucks narrowly avoid head-on collision near Simcoe: OPP