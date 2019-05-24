Traffic
OPP lay close to 12,000 traffic charges during Canada Road Safety Week

OPP say they laid nearly 12,000 traffic-related charges between May 14 and 20.

The OPP laid nearly 12,000 traffic-related charges and investigated three on- and off-road fatalities during Canada Road Safety Week, which took place leading up to and over the Victoria Day long weekend.

From May 14 to 20, OPP say they laid 10,095 speeding charges, with two deaths occurring on May 17 and one fatality on Sunday.

According to police, a 58-year-old man was killed in an off-road vehicle incident in Peterborough County on May 17. That same day, a 28-year-old female pedestrian was killed after being hit by a van in Essex County.

On Sunday, police added, officers recovered the body of a 72-year-old man near Nipigon after his kayak became submerged and he failed to resurface.

During Canada Road Safety Week, police also laid 226 stunt driving charges, 525 failure to wear seat belt charges, 277 failure to yield charges, 251 distracted driving charges, 165 careless driving charges and 162 impaired driving charges.

The annual campaign is part of Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025, police say, which aims to make Canada’s roads the safest in the world.

