Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Off-duty Peterborough police officer helps save driver’s life following crash

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 1:48 pm
1 min read
Peterborough police say a crash on Water Street on Wednesday was the result of a medical episode. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a crash on Water Street on Wednesday was the result of a medical episode. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say one of their own helped save a man following a vehicle crash in the city’s north end on Wednesday.

Peterborough police say the crash of a pickup truck on Water Street around 5:30 p.m. was the result of a medical episode.

Police say an off-duty officer was in the area at the time. He found a male driver without vital signs inside the pickup truck which had crashed into a hydro pole. Wires were also down.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say the officer started life-saving measures and then with the help of paramedics, the driver regained a pulse.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

The driver was then taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The roadway was closed between Argyle and Hilliard Streets until about 2 a.m. for repairs to the hydro pole.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices