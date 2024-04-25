Off-duty Peterborough police officer helps save driver’s life following crash

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say one of their own helped save a man following a vehicle crash in the city’s north end on Wednesday.
Peterborough police say the crash of a pickup truck on Water Street around 5:30 p.m. was the result of a medical episode.
Police say an off-duty officer was in the area at the time. He found a male driver without vital signs inside the pickup truck which had crashed into a hydro pole. Wires were also down.
Police say the officer started life-saving measures and then with the help of paramedics, the driver regained a pulse.
The driver was then taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.
No other injuries were reported in the crash.
The roadway was closed between Argyle and Hilliard Streets until about 2 a.m. for repairs to the hydro pole.
