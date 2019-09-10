36-year-old man charged following police foot chase in Springwater: OPP

A 36-year-old Orillia man has been charged with vehicle theft after OPP say officers chased him on foot through several farm fields in Springwater, Ont., on Sunday.

Police say they received a call from a resident about a suspicious person in their neighbourhood on Flos Road 4, east of Highway 27, between the east and west entrances of Marni Lane.

After arriving at the scene, police say they saw a man in a vehicle.

When he was approached by officers, police allege the suspect fled on foot, which started a foot chase through several farm fields.

The man was found at 2:15 p.m., OPP say, and an investigation reportedly found that he was wanted on several outstanding warrants and that the vehicle was stolen, according to police.

Joel Nash was subsequently charged with theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, police say.

Nash was held for a bail hearing.

