Decision Canada 2019

More
Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Brampton Centre

By Staff Global News

Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Brampton Centre

Elections Canada
A A

The Brampton Centre riding is one of five in the city and has undergone a few face-lifts since its inception in 1996.

It was recreated for the previous federal election, taking portions of now-defunct ridings: Brampton—Springdale, Bramalea—Gore—Malton and Mississauga—Brampton South.

As the name implies, it covers the centre portion of Brampton and is represented by Liberal MP Ramesh Sangha.

He scored a comfortable victory in 2015 over former cabinet minister Bal Gosal.

President of a local financial consulting firm, Pawanjit Gosal, will look to capture the seat for the Conservatives.

The riding his home to 102,270 people, including 65,460 voters, according to Elections Canada.

Candidates

Liberals: Ramesh Sangha (Incumbent)
Conservatives: Pawanjit Gosal
NDP: Jordan Boswell
Green: Pauline Thornham
PPC: Baljit Singh Bawa

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 Canada Election
Brampton Centre results
Brampton Centre riding
Brampton Centre riding results
canada election
canada election 2019
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.