Canada election: Brampton Centre

The Brampton Centre riding is one of five in the city and has undergone a few face-lifts since its inception in 1996.

It was recreated for the previous federal election, taking portions of now-defunct ridings: Brampton—Springdale, Bramalea—Gore—Malton and Mississauga—Brampton South.

As the name implies, it covers the centre portion of Brampton and is represented by Liberal MP Ramesh Sangha.

He scored a comfortable victory in 2015 over former cabinet minister Bal Gosal.

President of a local financial consulting firm, Pawanjit Gosal, will look to capture the seat for the Conservatives.

The riding his home to 102,270 people, including 65,460 voters, according to Elections Canada.

Candidates

Liberals: Ramesh Sangha (Incumbent)

Conservatives: Pawanjit Gosal

NDP: Jordan Boswell

Green: Pauline Thornham

PPC: Baljit Singh Bawa