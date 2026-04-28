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Canada

Defence Investment Agency will get ‘new minister’ and more independence

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2026 5:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada launches defence investment agency'
Canada launches defence investment agency
Major changes are on the way when it comes to how Canada buys and delivers military equipment. The federal government is rolling out a new defence investment agency to slash red tape, speed up delays, and reduce Canada's overreliance on the United States. But it's still not clear if this country will buy F-35s from the U.S. Touria Izri reports – Nov 18, 2025
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The Liberal government says the office tasked with making major purchases for the military is about to be upgraded to give it new independence and oversight.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s spring economic update pledges to introduce new legislation to increase the authority and budget of that office — and to put under the oversight of a “new minister.”

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The legal changes will upgrade the office to an independent agency but the government did not explain how its political oversight will change.

The Defence Investment Agency is a new government office created last fall to speed up the pace of large military purchases.

It was created under an already established government department.

The office is currently overseen politically by Secretary of State Stephen Fuhr and Public Services and Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound.

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