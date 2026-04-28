Defence Investment Agency will get ‘new minister’ and more independence

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The Liberal government says the office tasked with making major purchases for the military is about to be upgraded to give it new independence and oversight.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s spring economic update pledges to introduce new legislation to increase the authority and budget of that office — and to put under the oversight of a “new minister.”

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The legal changes will upgrade the office to an independent agency but the government did not explain how its political oversight will change.

The Defence Investment Agency is a new government office created last fall to speed up the pace of large military purchases.

It was created under an already established government department.

The office is currently overseen politically by Secretary of State Stephen Fuhr and Public Services and Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound.