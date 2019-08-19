2 injured, 1 critically, after motorcycle and car collide in Scarborough: police

Toronto police say two people were seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Scarborough Monday.

Police tweeted about the collision, which happened in the area of Markham Road and Finch Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Police said two occupants of the motorcycle, a man and a woman, were injured in the crash and had to be rushed to a trauma centre.

The man was in critical condition, while the woman suffered serious injuries, police said.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Roads were closed in the area for the police investigation.

The crash came just hours after another collision, on Hwy. 27 near Derry Road, left a motorcyclist with critical injuries.

