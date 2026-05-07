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Chief Mountain port of entry to open for summer season starting on May 15

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 7, 2026 2:12 pm
1 min read
With an elevation of more than 17-hundred metres (5,649 feet), the Chief Mountain international border crossing is the highest and one of the most scenic in Canada. View image in full screen
With an elevation of roughly 5,649 feet, the Chief Mountain international border crossing is the highest and one of the most scenic in Canada. Global News
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The Canada Border Services Agency says the Chief Mountain port of entry will be open for the summer season on May 15 through Sept. 30.

The international border crossing is located along Highway 6 in Alberta on the boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta and Glacier National Park in Montana.

With an elevation of more than 17-hundred metres the Chief Mountain international border crossing is the highest and one of the most scenic in Canada. View image in full screen
The Chief Mountain international border crossing has the highest elevation of any border crossing in Canada and is also one of the most scenic. Global News

With an elevation of more than 1,700 metres (5,649 feet), it is the highest of all border crossings in Canada and is considered one of the country’s most scenic ports of entry.

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Due to harsh winters and its elevation, it only operates for the summer season.

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The border crossing’s hours of operation (mountain daylight time) will be:

  • May 15, 2026, to May 31, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • June 1, 2026, to Sept. 7, 2026, from  7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sept. 8, 2026, to  Sept. 30, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The CBSA encourages travellers to visit Border Information Services online or call them at 1-800-461-9999 before their trip to make sure they have all the necessary travel documents to help speed up processing times.

Travellers are also encouraged to not travel with firearms, but if they choose to do so, to check the CBSA website for the rules on importing firearms and other restricted and prohibited goods.

The CBSA says more than 56,000 travellers used the Chief Mountain port of entry during the 2025 season.

— With a file from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Chief Mountain border crossing opens for 2018 travel season'
Chief Mountain border crossing opens for 2018 travel season

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