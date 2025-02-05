Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

‘Border-related events’ on the Prairies prompt RCMP to hold news conference Wednesday

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 5, 2025 2:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘All hands on deck’ to beef up Canada’s border security after Trump’s tariff break'
‘All hands on deck’ to beef up Canada’s border security after Trump’s tariff break
RELATED VIDEO (From Feb. 4, 2025): Canada now has a month to figure out how to avoid U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs after his last-minute decision to delay 25 per cent levies on Canadian goods. David Akin reports on Canada's scramble to secure its border to Trump's satisfaction, the duties of the new fentanyl czar, and how much of these efforts is optics.
The RCMP plans to hold a news conference in Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon to speak about “three border-related events in Alberta and Manitoba.”

The news conference is set to take place at 2 p.m. local time and Global News plans to livestream the event. That livestream can be viewed at the top of this article.

Police did not provide details about what the events entailed, but noted Mounties responded to them “as part of ongoing efforts to secure the shared Canada-U.S. border.”

Since taking office, U.S. President Donald Trump has been threatening to impose 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada and 10 per cent tariffs on energy imported from Canada. He has said one of the reasons for considering the move is because he would like Canada to strengthen its border operations to prevent illegal migrants and fentanyl from crossing into the U.S.

On Monday, Trump paused the planned implementation of tariffs for 30 days after Canada pledged to spend more money to address organized crime, said it would appoint a “fentanyl czar” and designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

Click to play video: 'Canada-U.S. border agreements pause trade war for at least 30 days'
Canada-U.S. border agreements pause trade war for at least 30 days
Both Canada and Mexico agreed to deploy roughly 10,000 additional personnel to their respective borders with the U.S. as part of the arrangements that saw Trump’s tariff plan be suspended.

Since Trump first raised border concerns, Canada had already announced a $1.3-billion plan to improve border security. The RCMP recently announced the police force now actively has Black Hawk helicopters helping to patrol the Canada-U.S. border between Alberta and Montana.

Click to play video: 'RCMP Black Hawk helicopters deployed along Canada-U.S. border'
RCMP Black Hawk helicopters deployed along Canada-U.S. border
