‘Border-related events’ on the Prairies prompt RCMP to hold news conference Wednesday

The RCMP plans to hold a news conference in Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon to speak about “three border-related events in Alberta and Manitoba.”

The news conference is set to take place at 2 p.m. local time and Global News plans to livestream the event. That livestream can be viewed at the top of this article.

Police did not provide details about what the events entailed, but noted Mounties responded to them “as part of ongoing efforts to secure the shared Canada-U.S. border.”

Since taking office, U.S. President Donald Trump has been threatening to impose 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada and 10 per cent tariffs on energy imported from Canada. He has said one of the reasons for considering the move is because he would like Canada to strengthen its border operations to prevent illegal migrants and fentanyl from crossing into the U.S.

On Monday, Trump paused the planned implementation of tariffs for 30 days after Canada pledged to spend more money to address organized crime, said it would appoint a “fentanyl czar” and designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

Both Canada and Mexico agreed to deploy roughly 10,000 additional personnel to their respective borders with the U.S. as part of the arrangements that saw Trump’s tariff plan be suspended.

Since Trump first raised border concerns, Canada had already announced a $1.3-billion plan to improve border security. The RCMP recently announced the police force now actively has Black Hawk helicopters helping to patrol the Canada-U.S. border between Alberta and Montana.