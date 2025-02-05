Menu

Canada

RCMP reveals new video of migrant interception at Canada-U.S. border

By Saba Aziz , Sean Boynton & Mercedes Stephenson Global News
Posted February 5, 2025 3:53 pm
1 min read
WATCH LIVE: RCMP provides update on 'border-related incidents' in Alberta, Manitoba
Global News has obtained video of an interception by the RCMP of migrants illegally entering Canada from the United States as Ottawa ramps up border security amid growing pressure from the new Trump administration.

Aerial video shared with Global News on Wednesday was taken from a surveillance aircraft as Mounties stopped the migrants near the Emerson border crossing in Manitoba last month.

The video shows thermal imaging of six people who were arrested crossing the border illegally on Jan. 14. The people were from Chad, Jordan, Sudan and Mauritania, Global News has learned.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It comes as the RCMP has chartered two Black Hawk helicopters and is using drones to patrol parts of the Canada-U.S. border in an effort to strengthen border security as demanded by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The federal government’s $1.3 billion border plan, including a joint strike force and an “around the clock” aerial surveillance unit for ports of entry, was announced in December 2024.

Trump has threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods, and 10 per cent on energy, over concerns about the security of the border.

He has alluded to the flow of migrants and fentanyl as well as trade deficit as the reasons behind imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Trump said the tariffs were paused for 30 days after new border security commitments were made by Canada.

More to come…

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

