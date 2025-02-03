Trudeau and Trump set to talk amid Canada-U.S. trade war

See more sharing options

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to speak with President Donald Trump Monday as Canada’s leaders scramble to prepare for a trade war with the United States.

Trump mentioned the planned conversation after returning to Washington from Florida on Sunday night and Trudeau’s office confirmed a call is scheduled.

Speaking with reporters at the Joint Base Andrews Sunday evening, the Republican president said “Canada has been abusive to the United States for many years” as he described the trade relationship between the two countries as a “one-way street.”

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make multiple appearances on U.S. news programs to push Canada’s case.

Ottawa is imposing 25 per cent tariffs on $30 billion in goods originating in the U.S. — hitting hundreds of items, from meat and milk to carpets and curtains — in response to steep new American levies against Canada.

Trump signed executive orders Saturday evening to hit Canada with damaging duties of 10 per cent on energy and 25 per cent on everything else.

Canada’s initial tariff response takes effect Tuesday, when the American tariffs are applied.

In three weeks, Ottawa plans to add another $125 billion in tariffs on hundreds of other U.S. goods after consulting with industry.

Trudeau says additional non-tariff measures are being discussed by the federal and provincial governments, including some related to critical minerals, energy and procurement.