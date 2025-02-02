SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada’s retaliatory tariffs: Here’s the list of targeted items

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 2, 2025 2:09 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Trudeau announces 25% counter tariffs on U.S. goods'
Trudeau announces 25% counter tariffs on U.S. goods
After the White House confirmed 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods would go into effect on Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced incoming counter tariffs against the U.S. Trudeau said this will include immediate tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods as of Tuesday, followed by further tariffs on $125 billion worth of American products in 21 days’ time.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada is hitting back against U.S. tariffs with a lengthy list of counter-tariffs of its own.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the measures — $155 billion worth — Saturday, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order imposing tariffs on Canadian (and Mexican) goods.

The government released a list Sunday of the first $30 billion in affected goods, marking the first phase of Canada’s response.

Among the U.S. goods affected by the Canadian government’s tariffs (a full list is available online):

  • Poultry
  • Meat and edible meat offal
  • Milk and cream, yogurt, buttermilk, curdled milk, whey, butter and other milk-derived fats and oils, cheese and curd
  • Eggs and egg yolks
  • Natural honey
  • Tomatoes
  • Leguminous vegetables and nuts
  • Citrus fruit, melons, apricots, cherries, peaches, nectarines and plums
  • Coffee and tea
  • Pepper, vanilla, cinammon, cloves nutmeg, mace, cardamoms, anise, badian, fennel, coriander, cumin or caraway seeds, ginger, saffron, turmeric, thyme, and bay leaves.
  • Wheat and meslin
  • Rye, barley, oats, rice
  • Vegetable saps and extracts
  • Fish oils, ground nut oils, sunflower-seed, safflower or cotton-seed oil, canola oil, palm oil, mustard oil
  • Margarine
  • Sausages and other prepared or preserved meat, blood or insects
  • Casein, albumins, and peptones
  • Crustaceans, mollusks and other aquatic invertebrates
  • Sugar (cane, beet and other sugars, including confectionary)
  • Molasses, chocolate and malt extract
  • Pasta
  • Vegetables, fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plants, fruit and nut juices, prepared or preserved
  • Sauces, soups and broths
  • Ice cream
Click to play video: 'Poilievre calls for emergency tax cut to put Canada 1st while condemning Trump’s tariffs'
Poilievre calls for emergency tax cut to put Canada 1st while condemning Trump’s tariffs
  • Water, beer made from malt, wine, vermouth, other fermented beverages, undenatured ethyl alcohol
  • Unmanufactured tobacco, cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes, as well as vaping products that contain tobacco, nicotine, or substitutes
  • Natural sands
  • Perfumes, makeup, hair and skincare products
  • Oral and dental hygiene preparations
  • Shaving products, deodorants and anti-perspirants, soap
  • Floor coverings and various other plastics
  • Bathtubs, sinks, toilets, and related items
  • Rubber tires
  • Saddles and harnesses for any type of animal
  • Trunks, suitcases and other bags and cases
  • Leather apparel and clothing accessories
  • Wood from a wide range of trees for various uses, particleboard, fiberboard, plywood, joinery and carpentry items, wood pulp
  • Paper and stationery
  • Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.
  • Cartons, boxes and other packing containers
  • Other printed matter including photographs
  • Carpets and other floor coverings
  • Coats, suits, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, underwear, pyjamas, dresses, overalls, skirts, socks, pantyhose and other clothing
  • Baby clothes
  • Gloves and mittens, scarves and shawls,
  • Swimwear
  • Blankets and traveling rugs
  • Bed, table, bathroom and kitchen linens
  • Curtains and blinds
  • Sacks and bags used for packing goods
  • Tarps, tents, boat sails, canopies, and camping goods
  • Rags, twine, cords and rope
  • Waterproof footwear and other footwear with rubber, plastic or leather soles
  • Hats and other headgear
  • Ceramic sinks, wash basins, toilets, baths, bidets, and related items
  • Glassware
Trending Now
Click to play video: '‘Buy Canadian’: Freeland suggests ‘boycott’ of US goods amid Trump tariffs'
‘Buy Canadian’: Freeland suggests ‘boycott’ of US goods amid Trump tariffs
  • Diamonds, silver, platinum, jewelry and imitation jewelry
  • Stoves, ranges and cookers
  • Tools including saws, pliers, wrenches, other hand tools
  • Knives, razor blades and scissors
  • Cutlery
  • Padlocks and locks
  • Air or vacuum pumps, compressors, and fans
  • Vacuum cleaners
  • Refrigerators and freezers
  • Plant and laboratory equipment
  • Dishwashers, washing machines and dryers
  • Farm machinery
  • Shavers and hair clippers
  • Heaters
  • Motorcycles
  • Unmanned aircraft
  • Firearms, bombs, grenades, torpedoes, mines, missiles
  • Seats, mattress supports, bedding items
  • Lights and fixtures
  • Video game consoles, casino games, and other coin-operated machines
  • Cigarette lighters
  • Paintings
Click to play video: 'Trump tariffs will likely hurt U.S. consumers, negatively impact political relations'
Trump tariffs will likely hurt U.S. consumers, negatively impact political relations
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices