Canada’s retaliatory tariffs: Here’s the list of targeted items

Canada is hitting back against U.S. tariffs with a lengthy list of counter-tariffs of its own.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the measures — $155 billion worth — Saturday, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order imposing tariffs on Canadian (and Mexican) goods.
The government released a list Sunday of the first $30 billion in affected goods, marking the first phase of Canada’s response.
Among the U.S. goods affected by the Canadian government’s tariffs (a full list is available online):
- Poultry
- Meat and edible meat offal
- Milk and cream, yogurt, buttermilk, curdled milk, whey, butter and other milk-derived fats and oils, cheese and curd
- Eggs and egg yolks
- Natural honey
- Tomatoes
- Leguminous vegetables and nuts
- Citrus fruit, melons, apricots, cherries, peaches, nectarines and plums
- Coffee and tea
- Pepper, vanilla, cinammon, cloves nutmeg, mace, cardamoms, anise, badian, fennel, coriander, cumin or caraway seeds, ginger, saffron, turmeric, thyme, and bay leaves.
- Wheat and meslin
- Rye, barley, oats, rice
- Vegetable saps and extracts
- Fish oils, ground nut oils, sunflower-seed, safflower or cotton-seed oil, canola oil, palm oil, mustard oil
- Margarine
- Sausages and other prepared or preserved meat, blood or insects
- Casein, albumins, and peptones
- Crustaceans, mollusks and other aquatic invertebrates
- Sugar (cane, beet and other sugars, including confectionary)
- Molasses, chocolate and malt extract
- Pasta
- Vegetables, fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plants, fruit and nut juices, prepared or preserved
- Sauces, soups and broths
- Ice cream
- Water, beer made from malt, wine, vermouth, other fermented beverages, undenatured ethyl alcohol
- Unmanufactured tobacco, cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes, as well as vaping products that contain tobacco, nicotine, or substitutes
- Natural sands
- Perfumes, makeup, hair and skincare products
- Oral and dental hygiene preparations
- Shaving products, deodorants and anti-perspirants, soap
- Floor coverings and various other plastics
- Bathtubs, sinks, toilets, and related items
- Rubber tires
- Saddles and harnesses for any type of animal
- Trunks, suitcases and other bags and cases
- Leather apparel and clothing accessories
- Wood from a wide range of trees for various uses, particleboard, fiberboard, plywood, joinery and carpentry items, wood pulp
- Paper and stationery
- Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.
- Cartons, boxes and other packing containers
- Other printed matter including photographs
- Carpets and other floor coverings
- Coats, suits, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, underwear, pyjamas, dresses, overalls, skirts, socks, pantyhose and other clothing
- Baby clothes
- Gloves and mittens, scarves and shawls,
- Swimwear
- Blankets and traveling rugs
- Bed, table, bathroom and kitchen linens
- Curtains and blinds
- Sacks and bags used for packing goods
- Tarps, tents, boat sails, canopies, and camping goods
- Rags, twine, cords and rope
- Waterproof footwear and other footwear with rubber, plastic or leather soles
- Hats and other headgear
- Ceramic sinks, wash basins, toilets, baths, bidets, and related items
- Glassware
- Diamonds, silver, platinum, jewelry and imitation jewelry
- Stoves, ranges and cookers
- Tools including saws, pliers, wrenches, other hand tools
- Knives, razor blades and scissors
- Cutlery
- Padlocks and locks
- Air or vacuum pumps, compressors, and fans
- Vacuum cleaners
- Refrigerators and freezers
- Plant and laboratory equipment
- Dishwashers, washing machines and dryers
- Farm machinery
- Shavers and hair clippers
- Heaters
- Motorcycles
- Unmanned aircraft
- Firearms, bombs, grenades, torpedoes, mines, missiles
- Seats, mattress supports, bedding items
- Lights and fixtures
- Video game consoles, casino games, and other coin-operated machines
- Cigarette lighters
- Paintings
