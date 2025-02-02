Canada’s retaliatory tariffs: Here’s the list of targeted items

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canada is hitting back against U.S. tariffs with a lengthy list of counter-tariffs of its own.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the measures — $155 billion worth — Saturday, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order imposing tariffs on Canadian (and Mexican) goods.

The government released a list Sunday of the first $30 billion in affected goods, marking the first phase of Canada’s response.

Among the U.S. goods affected by the Canadian government’s tariffs (a full list is available online):

Poultry

Meat and edible meat offal

Milk and cream, yogurt, buttermilk, curdled milk, whey, butter and other milk-derived fats and oils, cheese and curd

Eggs and egg yolks

Natural honey

Tomatoes

Leguminous vegetables and nuts

Citrus fruit, melons, apricots, cherries, peaches, nectarines and plums

Coffee and tea

Pepper, vanilla, cinammon, cloves nutmeg, mace, cardamoms, anise, badian, fennel, coriander, cumin or caraway seeds, ginger, saffron, turmeric, thyme, and bay leaves.

Wheat and meslin

Rye, barley, oats, rice

Vegetable saps and extracts

Fish oils, ground nut oils, sunflower-seed, safflower or cotton-seed oil, canola oil, palm oil, mustard oil

Margarine

Sausages and other prepared or preserved meat, blood or insects

Casein, albumins, and peptones

Crustaceans, mollusks and other aquatic invertebrates

Sugar (cane, beet and other sugars, including confectionary)

Molasses, chocolate and malt extract

Pasta

Vegetables, fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plants, fruit and nut juices, prepared or preserved

Sauces, soups and broths

Ice cream

5:33 Poilievre calls for emergency tax cut to put Canada 1st while condemning Trump’s tariffs

Water, beer made from malt, wine, vermouth, other fermented beverages, undenatured ethyl alcohol

Unmanufactured tobacco, cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes, as well as vaping products that contain tobacco, nicotine, or substitutes

Natural sands

Perfumes, makeup, hair and skincare products

Oral and dental hygiene preparations

Shaving products, deodorants and anti-perspirants, soap

Floor coverings and various other plastics

Bathtubs, sinks, toilets, and related items

Rubber tires

Saddles and harnesses for any type of animal

Trunks, suitcases and other bags and cases

Leather apparel and clothing accessories

Wood from a wide range of trees for various uses, particleboard, fiberboard, plywood, joinery and carpentry items, wood pulp

Paper and stationery

Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

Cartons, boxes and other packing containers

Other printed matter including photographs

Carpets and other floor coverings

Coats, suits, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, underwear, pyjamas, dresses, overalls, skirts, socks, pantyhose and other clothing

Baby clothes

Gloves and mittens, scarves and shawls,

Swimwear

Blankets and traveling rugs

Bed, table, bathroom and kitchen linens

Curtains and blinds

Sacks and bags used for packing goods

Tarps, tents, boat sails, canopies, and camping goods

Rags, twine, cords and rope

Waterproof footwear and other footwear with rubber, plastic or leather soles

Hats and other headgear

Ceramic sinks, wash basins, toilets, baths, bidets, and related items

Glassware

4:27 ‘Buy Canadian’: Freeland suggests ‘boycott’ of US goods amid Trump tariffs

Diamonds, silver, platinum, jewelry and imitation jewelry

Stoves, ranges and cookers

Tools including saws, pliers, wrenches, other hand tools

Knives, razor blades and scissors

Cutlery

Padlocks and locks

Air or vacuum pumps, compressors, and fans

Vacuum cleaners

Refrigerators and freezers

Plant and laboratory equipment

Dishwashers, washing machines and dryers

Farm machinery

Shavers and hair clippers

Heaters

Motorcycles

Unmanned aircraft

Firearms, bombs, grenades, torpedoes, mines, missiles

Seats, mattress supports, bedding items

Lights and fixtures

Video game consoles, casino games, and other coin-operated machines

Cigarette lighters

Paintings