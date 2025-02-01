Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada braces for Trump’s threatened tariffs as Ottawa vows response

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted February 1, 2025 1:41 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada braces for ‘wide-ranging consequences’ from Trump tariffs'
Canada braces for ‘wide-ranging consequences’ from Trump tariffs
WATCH ABOVE: Canada braces for 'wide-ranging consequences' from Trump tariffs
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It remains to be seen whether the Trump administration will impose tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods Saturday.

This comes after weeks of U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly warning Mexico and Canada — two of the United States’ top trading partners — he will impose tariffs if the two countries do not end fentanyl trafficking and the flow of migrants across U.S. border.

He has also complained about deficits in trade after both countries took steps to boost security.

On Thursday, Trump said they “may or may not” include a tariff on Canadian oil and gas — Canada’s largest export to the United States — but whether tariffs will be the threatened 25 per cent ones on all exports or lower, more specific ones on certain sectors remains unclear.

Experts have warned that tariffs by the United States and counter-tariffs from Canada could put inflationary pressure on both economies. For certain goods like fresh fruits and vegetables, prices could start rising almost immediately, economists warned.

Story continues below advertisement

For a closer look at how prices on key everyday items could feel the effects of tariffs, read more here.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

All eyes are now on Ottawa, with the federal government likely to issue retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. if American tariffs go into effect.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had warned the United States of a “forceful but reasonable immediate response.”

A day before that looming measure, Trudeau met with the Committee on Internal Trade, made up of premiers and federal officials under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement, in Toronto on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Trump has threatened a 10% tariff on Canadian oil – how will it impact the industry?'
Trump has threatened a 10% tariff on Canadian oil – how will it impact the industry?
Trending Now

In his opening remarks before the meeting, Trudeau said Canada is in a “critical moment” after Trump doubled down on his threat Thursday, saying that a 25 per cent tariff on goods coming from Canada and Mexico would be imposed on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

“If the president does choose to implement any tariffs against Canada, we’re ready with a response — a purposeful, forceful but reasonable immediate response,” Trudeau said.

“It’s not what we want but if he moves forward, we will also act,” he added. “We’re ready for whatever scenario comes forward.”

–with files from Global’s Sean Boynton and Saba Aziz

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices