B.C. premier to speak live following Trump 30-day tariff pause

B.C. Premier David Eby will speak live to the public following the latest developments regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday afternoon that he and Trump agreed to pause U.S. tariffs on Canada “for at least 30 days” after an agreement on border security measures.

Eby will speak live at 4:30 p.m. PST.

Eby said earlier on Monday that “major firms” around the province are currently in the process of redirecting their critical minerals and energy products to markets outside the U.S.

“This isn’t to punish the Americans,” Eby said. “This isn’t anything else. This is in response to tariffs that have been put on by the United States. And there is just no way that that makes Americans, gives Americans more affordable groceries, more prosperous future, more efficient industry.

“But it is what B.C. firms will do, and we’ll support them in doing that to make sure they’re protecting jobs for British Columbians as we diversify our economy across the globe.”

Eby said there is no question that Americans and Canadians will be better off if the tariffs do not go into effect.

In a post on X, Sheinbaum said the two reached “a series of agreements” during their conversation, two days after the Mexican president ordered retaliatory tariffs in response to the U.S. decision to slap 25 per cent levies on all goods coming from Mexico as a trade war broke out between the two neighbours.

About the Mexico deal, Eby said while that is good news, it is only a one-month reprieve so far.

“What we’re looking at is the next four years of potential threats and tariffs and attacks,” he said. “And what has changed for so many Canadians is almost overnight is feeling like the Americans are our friends, to feeling like the president is out to get Canada and in particular to try to turn us into the 51st state.”

Eby said British Columbia needs to make sure it has trading relationships with other partners and not rely on the United States so much.

“We have a reputation for being a chill, relaxed, kind of easygoing country,” he said.

“And I see Canadians get their back up and get some things done that threaten our sovereignty. And so we’re going to make sure that we’re never again in the position, certainly British Columbia is going to do this, being so exposed to the whims of one person in the White House.”