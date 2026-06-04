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Crime

Man convicted of sexual assaults a ‘significant risk’ under day parole in Ottawa: police

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 4, 2026 11:08 am
1 min read
Christopher Roulston, 46, is being released on day parole in Ottawa. View image in full screen
Christopher Roulston, 46, is being released on day parole in Ottawa. Ottawa Police Service
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Police are warning the public that a man convicted in a series of violent sexual assaults in Toronto will be living under day parole in Ottawa.

Ottawa police said in a news release that Christopher Roulston, 46, was released from prison on Wednesday and “poses a significant risk to public safety, particularly to women.”

Roulston will be residing at a community-based facility under structured supervision, given his history of violent stranger sexual assaults and the high risk that he will re-offend or breach his conditions.

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Roulston is serving an indeterminate sentence after being designated a dangerous offender for three counts of sexual assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

The offences took place in Toronto in 2002.

Police said Roulston is being supervised by the Correctional Service of Canada and monitored by the Ottawa Police Service’s High-Risk Offender Management Unit.

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He is subject to several conditions, including a curfew, a prohibition on contacting the victims of his offences and restrictions around work, as well as alcohol and drug use.

Roulston must also report all relationships and friendships with women and any changes to those relationships.

Anyone who becomes aware of a potential breach of Roulston’s conditions should not approach him and instead contact authorities, according to Ottawa Police.

The warning comes as Ontario prepares to launch a new public website aimed at providing information about high-risk offenders.

The province said the website is expected to launch next year and will create a centralized location for information currently released through local police warnings.

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