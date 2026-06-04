Potholes the main issue driving Ontario’s worst roads list, CAA says

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Potholes are to blame for some roads finding themselves on the latest edition of the CAA Worst Road in Ontario list.

That list, released Thursday, places Barton Street East in Hamilton at the top. Barton Street has been subject to reconstruction projects for the past few years, said Brian Pirvu, government relations consultant for CAA South Central Ontario.

Four Toronto roads made this year’s list.

“It was a tough year for Toronto because it was a harsh winter. Some of the maintenance crews were unable to get out and fix some of those potholes as soon as they wanted to,” Pirvu said.

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“Last year was a little more on that congestion side, but we’re seeing that pothole has become the major issue for this year.”

Other issues cited by Ontarians who voted in the campaign include poor maintenance and uneven surfaces, Pirvu said.

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CAA’s annual Worst Roads campaign aims to create dialogue with municipal and provincial governments to prioritize infrastructure improvements where they are needed most.

Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads for 2026 are:

Barton Street East, Hamilton Hurontario Street, Mississauga Notre Dame Avenue, Greater Sudbury Sider Road, Fort Erie Steeles Avenue East, Toronto Sheppard Avenue West, Toronto Panache Lake Road, Greater Sudbury Bathurst Street, Toronto Unwin Avenue, Toronto 6th Line, Innisfil

Ontario’s Worst Roads by Region for 2026 are: