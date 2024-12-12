Premier Danielle Smith to announce Alberta’s border security plan in response to tariff threat

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to announce today steps the province plans to take to shore up security at the Canada-United States border.
It comes after incoming U.S. president Donald Trump pledged to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican imports on his first day back in office in January.
Trump has said the tariffs would remain in place until the countries put an end to illegal immigration and drug trafficking at their borders.
Smith has said Trump is right to be concerned, and she has called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to act accordingly.
She recently said that Alberta has been thinking about sending provincial sheriffs, helicopters and drones to the part of the border the province shares with Montana.
Alberta’s Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis said the province has been considering for over a year a boost in sheriffs near the border, but he didn’t indicate how much the province would be willing to spend on additional officers.
