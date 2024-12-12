Menu

Politics

Premier Danielle Smith to announce Alberta’s border security plan in response to tariff threat

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2024 8:38 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta explores border control strategies to meet U.S. demands amid tariff talk'
Alberta explores border control strategies to meet U.S. demands amid tariff talk
RELATED VIDEO (From Nov. 28, 2024): The Alberta government will put a call in to Montana in an effort to show it’s taking a harder stance against illegal items crossing the border. At the same time, Premier Danielle Smith is pondering sheriff border patrols and drones. But some say the province is creeping in to federal jurisdiction in more ways than one. Morgan Black explains. – Nov 28, 2024
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to announce today steps the province plans to take to shore up security at the Canada-United States border.

It comes after incoming U.S. president Donald Trump pledged to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican imports on his first day back in office in January.

Trump has said the tariffs would remain in place until the countries put an end to illegal immigration and drug trafficking at their borders.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau, premiers meet to tackle Trump’s tariff threat'
Trudeau, premiers meet to tackle Trump’s tariff threat

Smith has said Trump is right to be concerned, and she has called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to act accordingly.

She recently said that Alberta has been thinking about sending provincial sheriffs, helicopters and drones to the part of the border the province shares with Montana.

Alberta’s Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis said the province has been considering for over a year a boost in sheriffs near the border, but he didn’t indicate how much the province would be willing to spend on additional officers.

Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith warns against Trump’s tariffs on Canadian oil'
Danielle Smith warns against Trump’s tariffs on Canadian oil
© 2024 The Canadian Press

