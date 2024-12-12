Premier Danielle Smith to announce Alberta’s border security plan in response to tariff threat

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to announce today steps the province plans to take to shore up security at the Canada-United States border.

It comes after incoming U.S. president Donald Trump pledged to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican imports on his first day back in office in January.

Trump has said the tariffs would remain in place until the countries put an end to illegal immigration and drug trafficking at their borders.

2:14 Trudeau, premiers meet to tackle Trump’s tariff threat

Smith has said Trump is right to be concerned, and she has called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to act accordingly.

Story continues below advertisement

She recently said that Alberta has been thinking about sending provincial sheriffs, helicopters and drones to the part of the border the province shares with Montana.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Alberta’s Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis said the province has been considering for over a year a boost in sheriffs near the border, but he didn’t indicate how much the province would be willing to spend on additional officers.