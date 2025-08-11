Menu

Canada

RCMP establishes ‘drone corridor’ to boost Canada-U.S. border security

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2025 6:41 pm
1 min read
RELATED: 'Canada must be secure': New border bill gives sweeping new powers to multiple agencies – Jun 3, 2025
The RCMP is introducing a drone corridor along part of the Canada-U.S. border in an effort to boost security.

Drones are to patrol the border in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba in what the RCMP says is a trial.

The force says the corridor has been established with help from Transport Canada and drone patrols will target illegal activity including smuggling and drug trafficking.

It says the corridor extends from the ground to 500 feet in the air and one nautical mile north of the border, or just under two kilometres.

The corridor does not restrict flight activity, but local pilots, agricultural operators and recreational aviation users are asked to be careful and notify Mounties before entering the area.

The RCMP has increased its presence at the border with drones, helicopters and more as part of Ottawa’s $1.3-billion pledge to boost security in an attempt to stave off tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

