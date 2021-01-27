Largest meth seizure in Canadian history made at Alberta border crossing

Send this page to someone via email

On Christmas Day, RCMP and the Canadian Border Services Agency found a semi-truck with 228.14 kilograms of meth — worth an estimated $28.5 million — inside at the border crossing at Coutts, Alta.

The truck was hauling produce — deemed essential goods — but was referred for further inspection.

This is the CBSA’s largest seizure of methamphetamine at a land border crossing on record across Canada.

The amount of methamphetamine translates to about 2.28 million individual doses.

The previous CBSA record for amount of meth seized at a land border crossing was approximately 200 kg, from an incident on Dec. 24, 2019 at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry in Windsor, Ont.

“While many Canadians were celebrating Christmas at home, border services officers at Coutts remained on the front line to protect our country,” said Ben Tame, director of CBSA Southern Alberta and Southern Saskatchewan District.

“It is because of CBSA officers’ diligence while screening essential goods that this record amount of methamphetamine did not reach our streets or cause harm to our communities.”

The driver was arrested and turned over the Alberta RCMP, along with the evidence.

An investigation lead to charges against Amarpreet Singh Sandhu, 38, of Calgary on the following counts pursuant to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

• Importation of a Controlled Substance;

• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking;

Sandhu was released from custody on Jan. 14 and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11 in Lethbridge.