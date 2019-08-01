Roughly 500K doses of meth seized at southern Alberta border crossing

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says a methamphetamine bust at the Coutts border crossing on Sunday is the largest seizure of illegal drugs they’ve ever had in southern Alberta.

The drugs were discovered during the search of a commercial semi-trailer returning to Canada from the United States. The drugs were found in a box and a duffle bag in the cab of the truck, the CBSA said.

READ MORE: Charges laid after 24 guns seized at Alberta border crossing

In total, officers said 33 bags of meth with a total weight of approximately 50 kg were found.

According to the CBSA, the drugs seized equated to roughly 500,000 doses of meth.

CBSA officers arrested the driver and seized the vehicle.

READ MORE: 21 kg of suspected cocaine seized at Alberta border crossing

“Drug smuggling may be an international problem, but the downstream, domestic impacts are very real,” Guy Rook, director of CBSA for southern Alberta, said at a Thursday news conference.

“This seizure is remarkable.”

Rook said the seizure shows the “scourge of illegal drugs” is “ever-present” and that enforcement is necessary – but only one part of the strategy.

“The estimated street value for this amount of methamphetamine – if sold at the gram level – could be worth approximately $3 million,” RCMP Insp. Charlene O’Neill explained.

READ MORE: Death of man after altercation with CBSA at Calgary airport not criminal: police

Asif Mir, 40, of Calgary is charged with possession of a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking and importation for the purpose of trafficking.

The Coutts border crossing is located on Highway 4 approximately 109 kilometres southeast of Lethbridge.