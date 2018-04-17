Charges laid after 24 guns seized at Alberta border crossing

Two American residents were arrested and charged after 24 undeclared guns were seized at an Alberta border crossing.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said 24 undeclared firearms were seized at the Coutts, Alta. border crossing on April 9 from two SUVs, which were both towing trailers. The CBSA said the two Alaska-bound travellers were travelling together.

READ MORE: Gun-smuggling Americans fined thousands of dollars coming into Alberta

An examination of the vehicles revealed 16 long guns and eight handguns that weren’t declared, CBSA said. Four of the guns were classified as prohibited, according to officials.

Christopher Douglas Gies, 41, and Caroline Elizabeth Gies, 42, were charged with seven counts under the Customs Act and eight counts under the Criminal Code.

“Failing to declare at the border is not a time saver, and it is definitely not worth the risk,” CBSA southern Alberta director Guy Rook said.

“We are happy to assist lawful gun owners with importing their firearms properly, but if you don’t declare them, you are breaking the law and will be treated accordingly.”

READ MORE: 12 guns seized at Coutts border crossing

The accused are scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on June 4.