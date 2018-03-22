Record narcotics bust at southern Alberta border crossing

A combined investigation has resulted in the seizure of 31 kilograms of cocaine at the Carway, Alta. border crossing, approximately 100 kilometers southwest of Lethbridge.

On March 17, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers flagged an Alberta man returning to Canada for further examination.

A search of his vehicle uncovered 31 bricks of suspected cocaine in a sealed compartment – enough for approximately 310,000 individual hits, according to the CBSA.

The seizure represents the largest narcotics seizure ever made at the Carway crossing.

“The CBSA in southern Alberta remains vigilant in intercepting illicit drugs and working with partners to fight organized crime; we have now seized more than 150 kg of suspected cocaine over the past four months,” Guy Rook, southern Alberta director for the CBSA said on Thursday.

“Canadians can count on us to keep our borders open to legitimate travel and trade, but keep inadmissible goods and people from Canada.”

The man was arrested and turned over to the RCMP, along with the suspected cocaine.

Two days later, 26-year old Bradley Michael Gaudrault, of Fort McMurray, was charged with two counts under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

He is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court again on Thursday.

Officials wouldn’t comment on the potential destination for the drugs, or where the drugs originated from.