RCMP to release details on record drug seizure at Coutts border crossing

The RCMP and the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) are joining together on Friday to release details of a record seizure of a controlled substance at the Coutts border crossing.
The Coutts/Sweet Grass border crossing is located along Highway 4 in southern Alberta, about 300 kilometres south of Calgary.
More information on the seizure will be outlined at a 10 a.m. media availability at the Calgary International Airport.
