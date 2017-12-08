Crime
RCMP to release details on record drug seizure at Coutts border crossing

The RCMP and the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) are joining together on Friday to release details of a record seizure of a controlled substance at the Coutts border crossing.

READ MORE: Drugs found in cracker box at southern Alberta border crossing

The Coutts/Sweet Grass border crossing is located along Highway 4 in southern Alberta, about 300 kilometres south of Calgary.

READ MORE: 12 guns seized at Coutts border crossing

More information on the seizure will be outlined at a 10 a.m. media availability at the Calgary International Airport.

Global News