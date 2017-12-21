Crime
December 21, 2017 6:25 pm
Updated: December 21, 2017 9:23 pm

21 kg of suspected cocaine seized at Alberta border crossing

By Digital journalist  Global News

21 kg of suspected cocaine seized by CBSA officers in Coutts, Alta. on Dec. 17, 2017.

CBSA
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced another major seizure of suspected cocaine, found on a commercial truck attempting to cross the Canada-U.S. border at Coutts, Alta.

On Sunday, officers intercepted a commercial vehicle hauling produce from California that was destined for an Alberta business.

While examining the vehicle, CBSA officers uncovered 17 bricks of suspected cocaine weighing 21 kilograms, found in a closet area within the cab of the vehicle.

Story continues below

The driver was arrested and later turned over to the RCMP along with the suspected drugs.

On Thursday, the CBSA said 39-year-old Kuldeep Singh of Calgary is facing four charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. He made an appearance in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Thursday.

“CBSA officers play a vital role in protecting our communities,” Guy Rook, the CBSA’s director for Southern Alberta, said in a news release. “We continue to diligently screen for narcotics, knowing that every interception at the border means fewer drugs on our streets.”

READ MORE: Record drug seizure at Alberta border crossing nets 84 bricks of suspected cocaine

This latest bust follows a record 100-kilogram seizure of suspected cocaine on Dec. 2. The suspected drugs were also found in a commercial vehicle hauling produce from California to Alberta.

 

 

 

 

