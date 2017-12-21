21 kg of suspected cocaine seized at Alberta border crossing

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced another major seizure of suspected cocaine, found on a commercial truck attempting to cross the Canada-U.S. border at Coutts, Alta.

On Sunday, officers intercepted a commercial vehicle hauling produce from California that was destined for an Alberta business.

While examining the vehicle, CBSA officers uncovered 17 bricks of suspected cocaine weighing 21 kilograms, found in a closet area within the cab of the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and later turned over to the RCMP along with the suspected drugs.

On Thursday, the CBSA said 39-year-old Kuldeep Singh of Calgary is facing four charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. He made an appearance in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Thursday.

“CBSA officers play a vital role in protecting our communities,” Guy Rook, the CBSA’s director for Southern Alberta, said in a news release. “We continue to diligently screen for narcotics, knowing that every interception at the border means fewer drugs on our streets.”

READ MORE: Record drug seizure at Alberta border crossing nets 84 bricks of suspected cocaine

This latest bust follows a record 100-kilogram seizure of suspected cocaine on Dec. 2. The suspected drugs were also found in a commercial vehicle hauling produce from California to Alberta.