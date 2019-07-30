Death of man after altercation with CBSA at Calgary airport not criminal: police

Calgary police say the death of a man who passed away after an altercation with two Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) officers aboard a plane last year wasn’t criminal in nature.

Calgary police released the findings of an investigation into the man’s death on Tuesday.

The incident happened prior to takeoff on Aug. 7, 2018, forcing the plane to be returned to the gate.

“Officers found one man in medical distress who was removed from the aircraft,” the Calgary Police Service said in a Tuesday news release.

The man, a foreign national, was rushed to hospital where he later died.

CPS said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the passenger died of natural causes.

“The investigation found that the death was not caused by the actions of the CBSA officers, who were acting in the execution of their duties in a reasonable and appropriate manner,” CPS stated.

As the death isn’t criminal in nature, CPS won’t be releasing any further details.