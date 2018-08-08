Man dies after altercation with border officers at Calgary airport

A man has died following an altercation with two Canada Border Services Agency officers aboard a flight scheduled to depart from Calgary Tuesday, the CBSA said.

“While attempting to remove a foreign national from Canada, an altercation took place between the individual and the two CBSA officers,” said Nina Patel, CBSA’s Prairie acting regional director general, in a news release Wednesday. “The individual went into medical distress and was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Calgary police said they are investigating the incident and that an autopsy on the man will be happening Wednesday.

Police said they will not discuss anything further about the case until the autopsy is completed.

Patel said the agency is co-operating with Calgary police in the investigation.

—With files from the Canadian Press