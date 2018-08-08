Canada
August 8, 2018 12:27 pm

Man dies after altercation with border officers at Calgary airport

By Online journalist  Global News

File photo of the Canadian Border Services Agency logo.

File / Canadian Border Services Agency
A A

A man has died following an altercation with two Canada Border Services Agency officers aboard a flight scheduled to depart from Calgary Tuesday, the CBSA said.

“While attempting to remove a foreign national from Canada, an altercation took place between the individual and the two CBSA officers,” said Nina Patel, CBSA’s Prairie acting regional director general, in a news release Wednesday. “The individual went into medical distress and was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Calgary police said they are investigating the incident and that an autopsy on the man will be happening Wednesday.

Police said they will not discuss anything further about the case until the autopsy is completed.

Patel said the agency is co-operating with Calgary police in the investigation.

—With files from the Canadian Press

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary International Airport
Canada Border Services Agency
CBSA
cbsa altercation death
cbsa altercation death calgary
cbsa altercation death calgary international airport
CBSA death
yyc

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News