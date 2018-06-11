‘No charges have been laid’: Singla family issues statement after CBSA raid

Four days after the Canada Border Services Agency raided the home of Paul Singla, the Penticton family issued a statement on Monday.

The raid took place on Thursday, June 7. CBSA has yet to say why the raid occurred. Singla Brothers Holdings, according to the company’s website, owns approximately 200 rental units from Penticton to Kelowna.

“No charges have been laid against any member of the Singla family,” said part of the statement, which was released through Penticton lawyer S. Paul Varga of Interior Law LLP. “The Singla family is unaware of any charges laid against any employee of or person connected to any of Paul Singla’s businesses.”

The statement also said, “The CBSA agents were on the property on June 7, 2018 only. Any uncorroborated, anonymous claims there were a “large team of agents” at the home again on Friday are incorrect. The CBSA agents did not have authority to be on the property on Friday.

“The Singla family has not issued any previous statement in connection with the search. Previous reports that implied Singla Bros. Holdings Ltd. had boasted of operating 200 rental units in connection with the CBSA investigations are erroneous.”

The statement ended saying operations of Singla Bros. Holdings Ltd. continue without interruption.