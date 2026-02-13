Menu

Crime

CBSA makes 3 large drug seizures at Canada-U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta.

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted February 13, 2026 1:01 pm
Canada Border Services displays the large quantity of illegal drugs seized recently from three commercial trucks at the Coutts, Alta. border crossing. View image in full screen
The Canada Border Services Agency displays the large quantity of illegal drugs seized recently from three commercial trucks at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing. Courtesy: CBSA
Officers with the Canada Border Services Agency seized 1,010 kilograms of illegal drugs during the recent searches of three commercial trucks that were attempting to cross the Canada-U.S. border at Coutts, Alta.

The CBSA said the drugs include large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, suspected heroin and dode (opium poppies).

The first seizure took place on Nov. 26, 2025, and involved a commercial truck carrying a load of electrolyte beverages destined for Calgary.

However, a search of the truck, with the assistance of the CBSA detector dog service, located 461 kg of suspected heroin and one gram of opium, the agency said.

The second seizure took place on Dec. 2, 2025 and involved a truck hauling an empty trailer.

However, officers also found 300 kg of cocaine and 400 grams of suspected dode (opium poppies) in the cab of the truck.

The third seizure took place on Dec. 8, 2025 and involved a truck that was declared to be carrying a load of vacuum parts headed for Calgary.

But during their search, officers discovered it was also carrying 206 kg of methamphetamine.

In all three cases, the drivers were arrested for smuggling and turned over to the RCMP.

The CBSA said, in 2025, its officers in Alberta made a total of 1,292 seizures of illegal drugs, including 1,054 kg of cocaine and 279 kg of methamphetamine.

‘Canada must be secure’: New border bill gives new powers to CBSA officers, police, postal workers, Health Canada
