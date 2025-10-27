Calgary man charged with trying to smuggle $7 million worth of cocaine into Canada

A 28-year-old Calgary man faces a number of drug charges after officers with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said he was caught trying to smuggle nearly 77 kg of cocaine into Canada from the United States.
CBSA claims the drugs, with a street value of $7 million, were discovered during the secondary examination of a commercial truck entering Canada on Sept. 25, at the Coutts border crossing between Montana and Alberta, about three hours south of Calgary.
The driver was arrested and charged with:
- importation of a controlled substance contrary to section 6 (1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking contrary to section 5 (2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- Attempting to export goods that are prohibited, controlled or regulated contrary to section 160 of the Customs Act.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 17 in Lethbridge.
