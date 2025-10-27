Calgary man charged with trying to smuggle $7 million worth of cocaine into Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old Calgary man faces a number of drug charges after officers with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said he was caught trying to smuggle nearly 77 kg of cocaine into Canada from the United States.

CBSA claims the drugs, with a street value of $7 million, were discovered during the secondary examination of a commercial truck entering Canada on Sept. 25, at the Coutts border crossing between Montana and Alberta, about three hours south of Calgary.

The Coutts border crossing, on the Montana-Alberta border, is located about an hour south of Lethbridge or about 3 hours south of Calgary.

The driver was arrested and charged with:

importation of a controlled substance contrary to section 6 (1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking contrary to section 5 (2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Attempting to export goods that are prohibited, controlled or regulated contrary to section 160 of the Customs Act.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 17 in Lethbridge.