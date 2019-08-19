Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after colliding with back of van on Hwy. 427, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after colliding with the back of a van on Hwy. 427 Monday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the motorcyclist was reportedly lane splitting through traffic when they collided with the back of a cube van in the northbound lanes of the highway near Derry Road.

Schmidt said the motorcyclist was transported to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

OPP tweeted shortly before 5:30 p.m. that all northbound lanes of the highway were closed as a result of the crash, leading to a huge backup of traffic during the afternoon rush.

There is no word on the age or gender of the victim.

COLLISION: #Hwy427 NB before Finch Ave – All lanes BLOCKED. Emergency services attending. ^jt — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) August 19, 2019

