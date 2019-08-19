Traffic
Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after colliding with back of van on Hwy. 427, OPP say

The collision led to all northbound lanes of Hwy. 427 being closed for the investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after colliding with the back of a van on Hwy. 427 Monday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the motorcyclist was reportedly lane splitting through traffic when they collided with the back of a cube van in the northbound lanes of the highway near Derry Road.

Schmidt said the motorcyclist was transported to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

OPP tweeted shortly before 5:30 p.m. that all northbound lanes of the highway were closed as a result of the crash, leading to a huge backup of traffic during the afternoon rush.

There is no word on the age or gender of the victim.

