Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after colliding with back of van on Hwy. 427, OPP say
Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after colliding with the back of a van on Hwy. 427 Monday.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the motorcyclist was reportedly lane splitting through traffic when they collided with the back of a cube van in the northbound lanes of the highway near Derry Road.
Schmidt said the motorcyclist was transported to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.
OPP tweeted shortly before 5:30 p.m. that all northbound lanes of the highway were closed as a result of the crash, leading to a huge backup of traffic during the afternoon rush.
There is no word on the age or gender of the victim.
