OPP investigating serious collision involving 4 vehicles in Alliston, Ont.

OPP are investigating a serious collision involving four vehicles that occurred on Victoria Street East in Alliston, Ont., on Tuesday at about 11:30 a.m.

One man sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital for further assessment, police say.

“The vehicles involved were [travelling] either eastbound or westbound,” OPP Const. Chad Wilson told Global News. “Three vehicles were passenger vehicles. One was a transport.”

According to Wilson, the cause of the collision that occurred near Sir Frederick Banting Road is unknown.

Wilson said he couldn’t comment on whether charges will be laid at this time. “That’s pending the investigation,” he said.

OPP say Victoria Street East will be closed for several hours in both directions from Tottenham Road to John Avenue.

Any witnesses or anyone with information can contact Nottawasaga OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Did you see anything?

