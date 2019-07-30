28-year-old man faces slew of charges after string of robberies in Barrie, police say

A 28-year-old man is facing 31 criminal charges in connection to a string of robberies that took place at convenience stores in Barrie since January, police say.

Since Jan. 20, Barrie police have responded to several robberies where a male suspect has entered the convenience store alone, demanded money and then fled on foot with money and cigarettes, officers say.

In each occurrence, the suspect was described to be of a slim to medium, muscular build, wearing a camouflage hoodie or jacket, stylish running shoes and always with a balaclava or mask covering his face, police say.

On Saturday night, police say they responded to a similar robbery at the Hasty Market convenience store at 307 Cundles Rd. E. Officers then arrested a man who was found nearby.

Noting the similarities from the ongoing investigations of the other convenience store robberies, officers allege the suspect was responsible for five others in Barrie, including on:

Jan. 20 at JK Convenience, at 41 Owen St.

Jan. 26 at Circle K/Mac’s, at 280 Dunlop St. W.

Feb. 15 at Neighbourhood Variety, at 230 Innisfil St.

April 15 at Cedar Pointe Convenience, at 4 Cedar Pointe Dr.

June 14 at Circle K Convenience, at 149 St. Vincent St.

As a result of the investigation, police say they’ve charged the 28-year-old Barrie man with six counts of robbery with a firearm, six counts of using a firearm during an offence, six counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, six counts of disguising oneself with intent, six counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited and one count of resisting a peace officer.

The accused was placed in custody and a future court date is pending, police add.

